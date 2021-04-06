Video
Prices of essentials go up on first day of lockdown

No health guidelines followed in city\'s kitchen markets

Published : Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

No health guidelines followed in city's kitchen markets
Prices of essentials including rice, edible oil, onion and some other essentials increased on Monday, the first day of the nationwide 'lockdown' imposed to curb transmission of coronavirus infection.
Visiting the city's different kitchen markets including Karwan Bazar, New Market, Hatirpool and Palassey on Monday, it was seen that onion was being sold at Tk40 to Tk45 per kg that sold at Tk35 per kg before the announcement of lockdown.
A liter of loose soybean oil was selling at Tk150 while it was sold at Tk140 the previous day. In the retail market of rice, fine varieties of rice like Miniket and Nazirshail were selling at about Tk70 per kg while the coarse variety of rice at Tk50-55 per kg.
Iqbal Ahmed, a rice seller of Palassey Bazar told the Daily Observer that all kinds of rice price had increased by Tk2 per kg after announcement of the lockdown.  SM Tarique Bin Yousuf, a government official who came to buy some medicine and daily essentials at the kitchen markets said, "My mother recovered from Covid-19 last year."  "I'm very much aware of the deadly virus. I have followed the health guidelines. But you see most of the consumers and sellers are not following the health and hygiene rules."
Traders said a huge number of consumers came to the kitchen markets to buy groceries for the holy month of Ramadan. However, prices of others essentials remained stable in the kitchen markets. There is no shortage of essentials, they added.
Business leaders said there is no shortage of essentials or commodities in the country. Some dishonest businessmen have increased the prices of essential artificially.
Strong market monitoring in needed for the stability of the prices of essential, they added. Meanwhile, The first day of the seven-day lockdown imposed by the government to control transmission of Covid-19 saw consumers and sellers at kitchen markets defying prime instructions of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.


