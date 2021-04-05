Mass exodus continued until eve of lockdown

Hot on the heels of the announcement of a seven-day countrywide lockdown from today (Monday) the capital witnessed a

massive exodus of people yesterday. Railway stations, bus and launch terminals in Dhaka were crowded with homebound people and it is expected to remain so till the eleventh hour of the beginning of the lockdown.

As a result, huge gridlocks were created on all exit points of the capital. Visiting the Kamalapur Railway Station, Gabtoli, Sayedabad and Mohakhali bus terminals and Sadarghat launch terminal were found packed with home goers.

Besides, passengers' sufferings were aggravated by the seat crisis in public transports. People were seen waiting for hours to get a seat in buses and trains the number of which has already been curtailed.

Fearing the consequences of lockdown, similar to the previous year's 'general holiday,' many people were leaving Dhaka for their village homes.

Kawsar Ahmed, a passenger bound for Mymenshing, told the Daily Observer, "Though the government has announced a week-long lockdown but observing the situation it seems it may be extended. So, it is better to go home for spending the leisure days with family members during the lockdown."

Mamunur Rashid, a private company employee waiting at Mohakhali bus terminal, said, "I am going to my home-town as my office has given a notice allowing work from home throughout the lockdown period."

Almost all the major thoroughfares of the capital witnessed a huge commuter pressure.

Hasmat Ali, a transport worker of Azmeri Glory Paribahan, said, "We are running more buses than any other day today (Sunday) but the crisis did not end as there were more passengers than vehicles on the road."

According to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Traffic) Mohakhali Zone, there was a pressure on Kuril Road from Banani Chairmanbari via Mohakhali route.

Earlier on Saturday, the government declared a seven-day lockdown across the country from April 5 to check the spread of coronavirus.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader disclosed the information at a virtual media briefing from his official residence in Dhaka on Saturday noon.

On Sunday, Obaidul Quader also announced that public transport will be suspended from Monday. But, emergency services and transports will remain out of the purview of the lockdown.

Besides, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon on Saturday said that all types of passenger trains except goods carrying trains would be stopped during the lockdown.

After the announcement, many started leaving Dhaka from Saturday to avoid getting caught in the lockdown in the capital.