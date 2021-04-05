Bank info of 54 Hefazat leaders summoned

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the Bangladesh Bank has summoned the bank accounts of 54 leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, including its

chief Junaid Babunagari and central joint secretary general Mamunul Huque, also secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish.

Seeking the information about their bank accounts,

the BFIU issued a notice on April 1 this year after Hefazat's anti-Modi protest and its recent stance.

Other leaders of Hefazat, whose bank accounts were sought, includes its secretary general Nur Hossain Kashemi, vice-president Mahfuzul Haque, Islami Andolan Bangladesh's ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, secretary general Syed Fayzul Karim, president of Al-Haiatul Ulya Befaqul Madarisil Arabia Bangladesh Mahmudul Hasan and joint secretary general of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Yunus Ahmad.

Besides, bank accounts of Hefazat leaders from different districts have also been asked for.

The Hefazat men carried out their destructive activities in Chattogram and Brahmanbaria districts protesting the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on March 26.

The initiative of seeking bank information was taken in response to the demand of a government agency.







