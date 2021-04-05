

Ex-PIO Harun passes away

He was 75.

He left behind two sons and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Harun-ar-Rashid was diagnosed with Covid-19. He was laid to eternal rest at Rayerbazar Intellectual Graveyard in Mirpur, according to a press release.

Rashid served as war correspondent of the Mujibnagar Government in 1971, and later joined

Bangladesh Civil Service as an information officer.

He was appointed as the Principal Information Officer in 1998, said the release.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Harun-ar-Rashid.

Principal Information Officer Surath Kumar and officials of the Press Information Department also expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.



Former Principal Information Officer (PIO) Harun-ar-Rashid passed away on Saturday night, while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.He was 75.He left behind two sons and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn his death.Harun-ar-Rashid was diagnosed with Covid-19. He was laid to eternal rest at Rayerbazar Intellectual Graveyard in Mirpur, according to a press release.Rashid served as war correspondent of the Mujibnagar Government in 1971, and later joinedBangladesh Civil Service as an information officer.He was appointed as the Principal Information Officer in 1998, said the release.Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Harun-ar-Rashid.Principal Information Officer Surath Kumar and officials of the Press Information Department also expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.