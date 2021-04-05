Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

A record high of 7,087 Covid-19 cases

53 more patients die in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections as 7,087 new cases were detected with a 23.07 per cent infection rate, which takes the number of novel coronavirus cases to 637,364.
At the same time, 53 more new deaths occurred from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the country to 9,266.      
The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.45 per cent.
Besides, 2,707 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 552,482 with an 86.68 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
Meanwhile, 30,724 samples were tested in 227 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,783,385 samples have been tested in the country so far.
 Among the latest day's victims, 45 were men and eight were women. 52 of them died in different hospitals across the country, while one at home. Thirty-seven of them were in Dhaka, nine in Chattogram, three each in Rangpur and Mymensingh and one in Rajshahi division.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows
    that 6,970 of the total deceased were men and 2,296 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,861,275 lives and infected 131,468,234 people across the world till Sunday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 105,881,369 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December, 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mass exodus continued until eve of lockdown
Bank info of 54 Hefazat leaders summoned
Woman spotted with Mamunul not his wife: Home boss
Ex-PIO Harun passes away
Bar on movement of a person unconstitutional: HC
coronavirus update bangladesh
A record high of 7,087 Covid-19 cases
MP Aslamul Haque no more


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft