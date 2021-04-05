A record high of 7,087 Covid-19 cases

The country on Sunday recorded the highest number of Covid-19 infections as 7,087 new cases were detected with a 23.07 per cent infection rate, which takes the number of novel coronavirus cases to 637,364.

At the same time, 53 more new deaths occurred from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the country to 9,266.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.45 per cent.

Besides, 2,707 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 552,482 with an 86.68 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 30,724 samples were tested in 227 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,783,385 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the latest day's victims, 45 were men and eight were women. 52 of them died in different hospitals across the country, while one at home. Thirty-seven of them were in Dhaka, nine in Chattogram, three each in Rangpur and Mymensingh and one in Rajshahi division.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows

that 6,970 of the total deceased were men and 2,296 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 2,861,275 lives and infected 131,468,234 people across the world till Sunday, according to Worldometer.

As many as 105,881,369 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December, 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





