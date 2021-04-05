MP Aslamul Haque no more

Video
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:24 PM
Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Aslamul Haque, lawmaker of Dhaka-14 constituency, also the Vice-president of Dhaka City North Awami League (AL), died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a city hospital around 11:00am. He was 60.
According to Dhaka City North AL, Aslamul was taken to Square Hospital in the capital after he suddenly fell sick.
He was elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Dhaka-14 constituency for consecutive three times.
On December 29 in 2008, he was elected MP for the first time. He was also elected MP from the same constituency in 2014 and 2018 national elections.
He served as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil
    Aviation and Tourism.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Aslamul Haque.
In a condolence message, she prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.


A record high of 7,087 Covid-19 cases
