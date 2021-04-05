

Will take action against vandalism: PM

"People won't accept any anti-Islamic activities in the name of religion. Defamation of Islam for a few people won't be tolerated. I'll tell the people of the country to have patience, everyone has to step forward with patience," she said while delivering her winding up speech of the 12th session of the 11th Parliament.

Talking about recent activities, vandalism and mayhem of Hefazat-e-Islam, she said that they are destroying the holy religion completely through their destructive and anti-social activities.

"Many people lost their lives due to their activities. Even on March 26 many people lost their lives [and] for these, they (Hefazat) are solely responsible," she said.

Sheikh Hasina alleged that BNP and Jamaat are there behind Hefazat.

"Hefazat is not alone, BNP and Jamaat are with them," she said.

Talking about the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Independence, she said that many foreign guests came to join the that occasion, but Hefazat declared that they would not allow Narendra Modi to come.

"Why? This is my question. Today Hefazat is declaring their programmes. Don't they go to Deoband (India) for higher studies on Islam. After such incident how they will go to Deoband (India) for higher studies?" she said.

Showing some pictures of March 26 Hefazat incidents, she said that a rumour was spread by Hefazat that one person was killed in Baitul Mukarram, then from March 26-31, they unleashed destructive activities across the country.

BNP-Jamaat's statement in favour of Hefazat on March 27 and 28 were part of anti-state conspiracy. On March 28, Hefazat called countrywide hartal. "On that day, they ransacked and torched AL office, houses of AL activists and various transports," she said.

The Prime Minister asked which religion they believe in as they burnt the Holy Quran.

She asked the Hefazat leaders and activists why they set afire AL and BCL offices and their party leaders houses. "They're playing with fire, fire can spread from one house to another house, don't they take this into consideration?" she said adding that people will not tolerate these.

Regarding the utmost patience of police and other law enforcement agencies during the mayhem, she said that the government showed its highest patience to avert bigger confrontation as it wanted to celebrate the Golden Jubilee programme properly.

"Law will take its own course," she said.

The prime minister also spoke about Saturday's incident involving Hefazat Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque.

Sheikh Hasina said that the woman who was introduced by him as his second wife actually works at a beauty parlour.

"Later, talking to his original wife, he (Mamunul) said that in the context of the situation," she said.

She questioned how anyone who has faith in Islam can tell a lie. "So, what religion will they follow and what'll they teach the people?" she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that because of activities of a few people, the names of militants, terrorists and characterless are now linked with the name of Islam. "They're just contaminating Islam, the religion of peace," she said.

The Prime Minister, while talking about coronavirus, urged all to strictly maintain health guidelines to resist the second wave of Covid-19 that has hit the country hard.

"Everyone has to come forward to tackle this second wave," she said.

About the week-long lockdown, she said that she knows that people have to suffer. "But saving lives is the first priority. It's the duty of all to save lives," she said.

The prime minister said that after taking the first dose of vaccine people became desperate thinking that they were immune and everyone started to roam indiscriminately. "This has to be restricted," she said.

She said that in the past, the elderly people were infected by this virus, but this time the youths are getting infected.

The prime minister requested all to remain safe and said that the government is managing vaccines for all eligible persons. -UNB





