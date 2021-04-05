

Lockdown starts

Following the approval of the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Division issued the circular on Sunday stating that except for emergency services, everything will remain shut during the lockdown.

It also stated that all

kinds of communications including road, railway, waterway and domestic flights will remain suspended during this period while all shopping malls will remain closed.

The restriction, however, will not be applicable to transportation involving production and services providing facilities. Transportation of foreigners and passengers from abroad will also be out of the purview of the ban, it said.

Members of law enforcement agencies and emergency service providers like gas, electricity, fire service, telephone and internet services will continue to work and vehicle carrying them will be allowed to ply.

According to the circular, all government, semi-government and autonomous offices, courts, private offices will only carry out urgent activities with minimum workforces.

The authorities will arrange own transportation for carrying them.

The industries, factories and construction will continue to work. They will arrange own transportation to carry their workers.

Field hospitals will have to be set up for the worker of the factories of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

No one will be allowed to go out for 12 hours from 6pm to 6am during the period of lockdown except for any essential needs including purchasing medicines and daily commodities and performing funeral.

Foods can be bought from shops and restaurants, but no one will be allowed to sit there for having foods. Shopping malls will remain closed, but online shopping will remain open. Kitchen markets will remain open from 8am to 4pm every day.

A large number of people gathered at Kamalapur Railway station on Sunday to leave Dhaka before the coronavirus lockdown starts on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

When contacted with Cabinet Division's Deputy Secretary Safayat Mahbub Chowdhury, who signed the notification for the government, told this correspondent that newspapers and electronic media are considered as emergency service.

All media workers will enjoy the facility during the period. There is no need to mention it specifically.

"Lockdown was imposed for a period. I think the law enforcement agencies will assist media to perform their duties. If the media activists face any trouble, the authority will reissue the circular bringing necessary changes following the experience," he said.

The circular also said banks will continue to operate on a limited scale. The Armed Forces Division will operate field hospital in Dhaka in limited scale, it added.

Anyone defying the orders will face stern action, according to the circular.

According to the circular, truck, covered van and vehicles carrying fuel, emergency services, medicine, newspapers and garments materials are out of this preview.

Shopping malls and other shops will be kept closed. Shops can sell their products through online services.

Following the announcement, railway stations, bus and launch terminals in Dhaka have witnessed a massive rush of home-bound people before the seven-day countrywide lockdown.

City's Kamalapur Railway Station, Gabtoli, Sayedabad and Mohakhali Bus Stations and Sadarghat Launch Terminal were seen crowded with home-bound people.

Besides, passengers' suffering across the capital has been aggravated by the seat crisis in public transports.

Meanwhile, the shop owners and workers of the different markets in Dhaka's New Market area staged protest against government decision to keep markets and shopping malls closed during the 7-day lockdown.

They, initially, formed a human chain in the New Market area. Later, they also clashed with police when law enforcers tried to disperse them.







A day after giving announcement to impose countrywide lockdown, the government on Sunday issued a circular imposing a week-long lockdown, effective from 6am on Monday to 11pm on 11 April due to surge of coronavirus cases and deaths.Following the approval of the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Division issued the circular on Sunday stating that except for emergency services, everything will remain shut during the lockdown.It also stated that allkinds of communications including road, railway, waterway and domestic flights will remain suspended during this period while all shopping malls will remain closed.The restriction, however, will not be applicable to transportation involving production and services providing facilities. Transportation of foreigners and passengers from abroad will also be out of the purview of the ban, it said.Members of law enforcement agencies and emergency service providers like gas, electricity, fire service, telephone and internet services will continue to work and vehicle carrying them will be allowed to ply.According to the circular, all government, semi-government and autonomous offices, courts, private offices will only carry out urgent activities with minimum workforces.The authorities will arrange own transportation for carrying them.The industries, factories and construction will continue to work. They will arrange own transportation to carry their workers.Field hospitals will have to be set up for the worker of the factories of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).No one will be allowed to go out for 12 hours from 6pm to 6am during the period of lockdown except for any essential needs including purchasing medicines and daily commodities and performing funeral.Foods can be bought from shops and restaurants, but no one will be allowed to sit there for having foods. Shopping malls will remain closed, but online shopping will remain open. Kitchen markets will remain open from 8am to 4pm every day.Although the newspapers and electronic media are considered as emergency service, no instruction was given specifically in the notification.When contacted with Cabinet Division's Deputy Secretary Safayat Mahbub Chowdhury, who signed the notification for the government, told this correspondent that newspapers and electronic media are considered as emergency service.All media workers will enjoy the facility during the period. There is no need to mention it specifically."Lockdown was imposed for a period. I think the law enforcement agencies will assist media to perform their duties. If the media activists face any trouble, the authority will reissue the circular bringing necessary changes following the experience," he said.The circular also said banks will continue to operate on a limited scale. The Armed Forces Division will operate field hospital in Dhaka in limited scale, it added.Anyone defying the orders will face stern action, according to the circular.According to the circular, truck, covered van and vehicles carrying fuel, emergency services, medicine, newspapers and garments materials are out of this preview.Shopping malls and other shops will be kept closed. Shops can sell their products through online services.Following the announcement, railway stations, bus and launch terminals in Dhaka have witnessed a massive rush of home-bound people before the seven-day countrywide lockdown.City's Kamalapur Railway Station, Gabtoli, Sayedabad and Mohakhali Bus Stations and Sadarghat Launch Terminal were seen crowded with home-bound people.Besides, passengers' suffering across the capital has been aggravated by the seat crisis in public transports.Meanwhile, the shop owners and workers of the different markets in Dhaka's New Market area staged protest against government decision to keep markets and shopping malls closed during the 7-day lockdown.They, initially, formed a human chain in the New Market area. Later, they also clashed with police when law enforcers tried to disperse them.