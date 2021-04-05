No instruction for newspapers, electronic media in govt notice

Though the newspapers and electronic media are considered as emergency services, no specific instruction was given in the notification the Cabinet Division issued on Sunday on imposition of countrywide lockdown for seven days from April 5 to 11 this year.

However, the notification stated that except for emergencies services, everything will remain shut during the lockdown.

When contacted,

Cabinet Division's Deputy Secretary Safayat Mahbub Chowdhury, who signed the notification for the government, told this correspondent that newspapers and electronic media are considered as emergency services.

"All media personnel and workers will enjoy the facility during the period. There is no need to mention it specifically," he said, adding, "The lockdown was imposed for a period. I think law enforcement agencies will assist media to perform their duties."

"If the media activists face any trouble, the authority will reissue the circular bringing necessary changes following the experience," he assured.

A day after giving announcement to impose countrywide lockdown, the government on Sunday issued a circular imposing a week-long lockdown, effective from 6:00am on Monday to 11:00pm on April 11 due to the surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Following the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Cabinet Division issued the circular on Sunday stating that except for emergencies services, everything will remain shut during the lockdown.

