Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:24 PM
TK Group fined Tk 3.2 lakh for razing hills in Ctg

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Department of Environment (DoE), Chattogram (metro) fined TK Group Tk 3.2 lakh for razing hills at Soloshahar area of the port city.
The fine was imposed after a hearing at DoE Khulshi office on Sunday.
Mohammad Nurullah Nuri, director of DoE Chattogram (metro) said that on a tip off, a team of DoE visited the spot at Summer Hill area of Soloshahar where they found a portion of hill was razed to construct building.
Aminul Haque, manager of TK Group admitted to cutting 6,400 square feet of hills which resulted in the fine, Nuri added.    -Agencies


