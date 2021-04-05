TK Group fined Tk 3.2 lakh for razing hills in Ctg

Department of Environment (DoE), Chattogram (metro) fined TK Group Tk 3.2 lakh for razing hills at Soloshahar area of the port city.

The fine was imposed after a hearing at DoE Khulshi office on Sunday.

Mohammad Nurullah Nuri, director of DoE Chattogram (metro) said that on a tip off, a team of DoE visited the spot at Summer Hill area of Soloshahar where they found a portion of hill was razed to construct building.

Aminul Haque, manager of TK Group admitted to cutting 6,400 square feet of hills which resulted in the fine, Nuri added. -Agencies





