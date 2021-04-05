Use motivation, not force to enforce directives of 7-day restrictions: IGP

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed on Sunday directed police personnel to enforce government directives regarding the seven-day restrictions not by using force, but by motivating people.

He issued the directive to chiefs of all metropolitan, range and district police via video conference from Police Headquarters.

The IGP instructed police to take steps to set up kitchen markets in open spaces, and maintain safety standards in open shops like last year.

He also said police members will ensure mandatory 14-day quarantine for those returning from abroad by keeping a track of their whereabouts.

Although public transport will remain shut, movement of goods-laden vehicles should be kept normal, he emphasised.

Benazir directed to strictly implement the 'no mask no entry' policy in all police installations and asked police personnel to perform their duties maintaining health guidelines.








