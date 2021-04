Bangladesh Writers Club has announced the winners' name of 'Bangladesh Writers Club Literary Award 2019-2020'.

Club president Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda on Sunday announced the winners name. The winners are - Asad Mannan, Bimol Guhu, Ishak Khan, Jharna Kabir, Majid Mahmud, Farid Ahmad Dulal, Rakibul Hasan, Tapan Bagci, Rafikul Rashid, Aminur Rahman and Mohammad Harun ur Rashid.