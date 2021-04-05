7km MRT track installed, works progressing fast

Around 7 km rail-track from Uttara depot to Agargaon of the much awaited metro rail has been completed, while the overall progressing of the MRT Line-6 is 61.49 percent.

"We have set up 7-km railway line on viaduct from Uttara depot to Agargaon, while 11-km track alignment along with track plinth casting has been completed out of 23.96 track km railway line," Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique said on Sunday.

He said the overall physical progress of the first phase stood at 83.52 percent and the second phase from Agargaon to Motijheel stood at 57.68 percent, while progress of electrical and mechanical system and procurement of rolling stock (rail coaches) and depot equipment is 52.22 percent.

According to the project details, the progress of package no-7 of electrical and mechanical system is now 66.50 percent. It said around 17 ballasted railway lines out of 19 railway lines inside the stabling shade and adjacent yard have been laid and the remaining two are under installation.

The project details said the work of providing electric connectivity at Uttara depot has been completed after the completion of civil work of receiving sub-station (RSS), while construction work of Motijheel RSS building is going on.

It said construction of sub structure of all stations of the first phase and construction of concourse roof of Uttara Uttar, Uttara Center, Uttara Dakhhin and Pallabi stations have been completed.

Construction work for concourse roof of Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapa and Agargaon stations is going on.

Meanwhile, platforms construction of Uttara Uttar, Uttara Center, Uttara Dakhhin and Pallabi stations have been completed, while Mirpur-11, Kazipara and Shewrapa stations are going on.

The first set of metro rail Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) will reach Uttara depot on April 23, as a mother vessel loaded with six coaches anchored at Mongla port last week.

"We hope that the train set will reach Uttara metro rail depot within the scheduled time.

The DMTCL instructed all officials and workers to follow the health guidelines strictly during the Covid-19 pandemic, the managing director said.

He said in order to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a 10-bed isolation centre (Field Hospital) at the Gabtoli construction site and a 14-bed isolation centre (Field Hospital) at Uttara Panchabati construction yard were constructed. -BSS

