DU suspends official activities for a week

The official activities of Dhaka University (DU) will remain closed for next seven days from April 5 due to the worsening situation of Covid-19.

The offices will be closed from April 5 to April 11 while emergency activities of register building will be conducted by few officials maintaining health guidelines, said a press release.

However, the offices related to emergency service including water, electricity, medical, gas and security will remain open. Teachers, officials and employees of the university who are not in charge now, have been asked to stay at home and not to leave the workplace or Dhaka.

Concerned law enforcement agencies are requested to extend the security arrangement during the lockdown inside the campus while outsiders have been asked not visit or stay inside the campus.





