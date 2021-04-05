Video
Seven killed in Dhaka, Cumilla road crashes

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

At least seven people were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka's Nawabganj and Cumilla on Sunday morning.
In Dhaka, four people were killed in a road accident on Dhaka-Nawabganj road on Sunday morning. One of the deceased was identified as auto-rickshaw driver Uzzal, 27,of Mugarchar of Keraniganj and the identities of three auto rickshaw passengers, aged between 25 to 40 years, could not be known yet.
The accident took place as a covered van of Butter Bond Company hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from behind near Tulshikhani bridge at around 7 am, said highway police.
The covered van managed to flee after the incident.
Witnesses say the unidentified victims came here from Rangpur to work as farm labourer.
Hearing the news over enforcement of lockdown, they were returning to their village, he said.
Nawabganj police said Srinagar police will take necessary steps as the accident occurred in Srinagagar area.
Our Cumilla correspondent reported that three people were killed as a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Palpara area of Cumilla Sadar upazila on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Helal Mia, 60, Matin Mia, 65, and Abdul Kader, 70.
Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station Md Anwarul Haque said the truck hitthea Mainamati bound auto-rickshaw at 9:30am, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot and injuring some others.
Later, one of the injured passengers died on the way to a hospital.


