Lockdown: Following directives is the only option

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

From today, a 7-day countrywide lockdown will begin in order to contain rising number of C-19 new cases and deaths. As the Corona Pandemic keeps rapidly spreading, the government has decided to impose this one-week lockdown whereas production facilities might be allowed to remain operational under certain conditions.

The public administration ministry issued a circular yesterday where 10 more directives were stated and there were instructions to enforce them strictly.  These 10 more directives will be followed along with the previous 18 directives issued under the supervision of the PM.

However, banks and other financial institutions, government and private organizations will remain operational, similar to industries and factories and organizations providing emergency services, but the employers must ensure transport for them. Duty rosters will be followed in many offices as well.

Recently the Covid-19 positivity rate reached 23.15 percent which was less than 3 percent in February. On last August the positivity rate was 31.91 percent which was highest and the current scenario suggests that we are heading towards another momentum of positive cases.

However, some experts think that this 'modified lockdown' is not fully effectual, since we witnessed previously that people hardly follow restrictions. Also, some experts stated that only 7-day lockdown will not curb mounting infection and death rates and suggested for a 15-day lockdown.  

Yet, we think that this lockdown is indeed need of the hour and if we effectively enforce them then we can control the spreading health calamity. If we consider lives and livelihoods of poor people, struggling to make ends meet, the new measure is the best option.  It will partially contribute to slowing down the transmission and also help to continue the economic progress.

Now as the directives have been issued, it is solely the people's responsibility to follow them. In the circular it has been stated that none can go out from 6:00pm to 6:00am except for emergencies. We want this rule to be strictly implemented. The law enforcers, community police and volunteer organizations again have to play their respective roles, so to ensure none violates the lockdown rules. Now, it is imperative that people finally wake up and realize the importance of maintaining their distances, wearing masks, and maintaining all heath hygiene.

In conclusion, we would say that we do not expect repeated phases of lockdowns and, it is only if the people can do their part. If we are firmly cautious, for the sake for others and humanity, for the last time, we can leave this pandemic behind us for a better and safer future.



