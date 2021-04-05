Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Unfit vehicles and illegal drivers

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Dear Sir
There are no signs of stopping the death procession on the road. Highways and regional roads as well as roads in remote areas have become a scene of road accidents. Every day, tragic accidents are taking place on the roads and highways of the country due to unfit vehicles, amateurs and illegal drivers. Nearly 5 lakh unregistered vehicles are transporting passengers and goods on roads. Nasimon, Votovti and Easybike are no less.

On the other hand, more than one-fifth of drivers have no licences. Illegal drivers with faulty vehicles are constantly involved in speed racing, overtaking and creating various chaoses on the road. Without bothering about people's lives, some dishonest influential political individuals and corrupt government responsible members are involved in illegal syndicate trade. The government and the concerned authorities are aware of the free and destructive movement of illegal vehicles and drivers, but due to the lack of political will and strict enforcement of the law, illegal syndicates cannot be destroyed.

As a result, the complexities of the law, the important observations of the Court and the timely instructions of the Prime Minister have all apparently failed to stop the march of death on the road. There is no option to take strict action against these cars and drivers with the highest importance to restore expected discipline on the roads.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unfit vehicles and illegal drivers
Why Myanmar’s massacres shame the world
Communal riots of 1964
People Matter!
Valuation water: A policy matter and present practice
Need positive attitude to create culture of savings
Congratulations! Bangladesh women's cricket team
World must cut off financial valve to Myanmar’s military


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft