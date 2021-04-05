Unfit vehicles and illegal drivers

Dear Sir

There are no signs of stopping the death procession on the road. Highways and regional roads as well as roads in remote areas have become a scene of road accidents. Every day, tragic accidents are taking place on the roads and highways of the country due to unfit vehicles, amateurs and illegal drivers. Nearly 5 lakh unregistered vehicles are transporting passengers and goods on roads. Nasimon, Votovti and Easybike are no less.



On the other hand, more than one-fifth of drivers have no licences. Illegal drivers with faulty vehicles are constantly involved in speed racing, overtaking and creating various chaoses on the road. Without bothering about people's lives, some dishonest influential political individuals and corrupt government responsible members are involved in illegal syndicate trade. The government and the concerned authorities are aware of the free and destructive movement of illegal vehicles and drivers, but due to the lack of political will and strict enforcement of the law, illegal syndicates cannot be destroyed.



As a result, the complexities of the law, the important observations of the Court and the timely instructions of the Prime Minister have all apparently failed to stop the march of death on the road. There is no option to take strict action against these cars and drivers with the highest importance to restore expected discipline on the roads.



Abu Faruk

Bandarban

