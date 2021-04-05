Two drown in two districts

A minor child and a schoolboy drowned in separate water bodies in two districts- Pirojpur and Chapainawabganj, in two days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Faraiba, 2, son of Md Kabir Farazi of Jamirtala area in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Abu Faraiba fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while playing beside it.

The family members, later, rescued him from the pond and took to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

GOMOSTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A schoolboy drowned in the Mahananda River in Gomostapur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Bappi, 17, son of Moin Ali of Mirzapur Village in Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi. He was a tenth grader at a local high shool in Sadar Union of Gomostapur Upazila. He lived in his uncle's house there.

Local sources said Bappi went missing in the river at noon while he was bathing in it along with his some friends.

Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the river.

An unnatural death case was filed with Gomostapur Police Station in this connection.

