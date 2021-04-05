Diarrhoea cases on rise at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Apr 4: A total of 58 patients out of 69 were admitted to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex in the district with diarrhoea in the last three days.

Some 11 diarrhoea patients were admitted on Saturday at the hospital till 2pm.

Local and hospital sources said as many as 335 patients received treatment at the hospital on March after diarrhoea infection.

The authorities concerned are struggling to provide medical services to the patients.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Prashanta Kumar Saha said the prime reason behind this sudden surge in the disease is the change of environment. Meanwhile, some are being affected after eating seasonal fruit watermelon. He urged everyone to take healthy food and follow safety measures.





