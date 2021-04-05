3 killed in road mishaps

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Barguna and Panchagarh, on Saturday.

BARGUNA: Two people were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Uzzal, a tea-stall owner, and Chayan Shil, a college student.

Local sources said a rickshaw and a battery-run three-wheeler (locally known as Tomtom) were collided head-on in Purbachal area at around 12:30pm, leaving two people seriously injured. Later, the injured succumbed to their injuries on their way to Barishal.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barguna Sadar Police Station (PS) Tariqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A motorcyclist was killed as lace of his backpack got entangled with the wheel of the bike in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ripon, 32, the area manager (FlexiLoad) of Grameenphone in Tentulia. He was the son of Abdul Kader, a resident of Bondibhita Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the accident took place in Shalbahan Dahuk Bridge area on the Tetulia-Panchagarh Highway at around 7:30pm, which left him dead on the spot. Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.









