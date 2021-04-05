Two murdered in two districts

Two people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Jashore and Panchagarh, on Saturday.

JASHORE: A van-puller was murdered in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Shukur Ali, 35, son of Sona Mia, a resident of Dhopadi Daptaripara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said an altercation took place in between Shukur Ali and one Tuttu Fakir of the area over Tk 30 at night.

As a sequel to it, Tuttu Fakir hit Shukur Ali on his head with a rench, which left critically injured.

He was rushed to Abhoynagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, Tuttu Fakir fled away soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge of Abhoynagar Police Station (PS) Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused and filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

PANCHAGARH: A woman was hacked to death by her son in the district town on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jaytun Begum, 50, wife of Abdul Majid, a resident of Pashchim Mithapukur area in the district town.

Police and local sources said Shahidul Islam, 35, hacked his mother with a sharp weapon as she refused to give him money for buying drugs at noon, leaving Jaytun seriously injured.

Locals took Jaytun to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintend of Police SM Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest Shahidul and filing of a murder case with Panchagarh Sadar PS is underway in this connection.







