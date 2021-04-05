Video
Cyclone shelter centre turns risky at Char Patila

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

The risky cyclone shelter centre at Char Patila in Char Fasson Upazila. photo: observer

The risky cyclone shelter centre at Char Patila in Char Fasson Upazila. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Apr 4: The cyclone shelter centre at Char Patila in Char Fasson Upazila of the district has been remaining risky for a long time.
The shelter centre is in urgent need to be repaired before the next season of natural disasters.  
According to official sources, none wants to take shelter in the centre when it is disaster, on ground of the risky condition.
After the flood of 1991, the shelter was constructed at Ward No.9 of Char Kukri Mukri. But it has not been repaired ever since then.
At present, the shelter has turned old; bottom beam rods have been visible making it risky for staying.
It is the only one cyclone shelter for about 4,000 people of Char Patila. In the rainy season, locals become marooned by surging tidal water; Char Patila is not embanked.
In 2020, signal no.7 was warned due to cyclone Amphan. But none went to the shelter.
Community Health Care Project's (CHCP) Team Leader at Char Patila Md Noor Nabi said, despite requesting people repeatedly for coming to the shelter centre, they did not respond due to its risky condition.
Chairman of Char Kukri Mukri Union Abul Hasem Mahajan said,  awaiting repair for a long time, the shelter has now turned useless.
There has been no allocation to repair it, he added.
Assistant Director of the CHCP Md Mokammel said, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and executive engineer of LGED have been informed of the shelter's condition.
UNO Md Ruhul Amin said, "We have declared the old shelter centre risky. We have also approached for allocation to build a new shelter centre."
If the allocation granted, new shelter centre will be constructed, he added.


