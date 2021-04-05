Video
100 detained on different charges in two districts

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

A total of 100 people including 13 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Meherpur, in four days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 87 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in four days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 25 people on different charges in the city. The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday.
Of the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges. Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives, arrested 33 people on different charges here in the last 24 hours.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the matter in a press release on Thursday.
Of the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrent, six are drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
The law enforcers also recovered 2kg 300gm of hemp, 5gm of heroin and 7 yaba tablets during the drives.
The arrested were sent to jail following court order, the official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 29 people on different charges in the city.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday.
Of the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
MEHERPUR: Thirteen leaders and activists including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami District Unit Ameer Tajuddin Khan were arrested from a meeting in Mujibnagar Upazila on Thursday morning.
Five female Jamaat activists were also among the arrested.
Police sources said on information that top Jamaat leaders of the district unit sat in a secret meeting at a house in Shibpur Village in Mujibnagar Upazila, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there in the morning and arrested them.


