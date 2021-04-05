Two people electrocuted in two districts

Two people including a schoolboy were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Sherpur and Thakurgaon, on Saturday.

SHERPUR: A man was electrocuted in Nakla Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 27, son of Monir Uddin, a resident of Narayankhola Beparipara Village under Char Austodhar Union in the upazila. He worked as an electrician.

Local sources said Al Amin came in contact with a live electric wire while working to connect electricity at a house in the area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was whisked off to Nakla Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Char Austodhar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Golam Rabbani confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Rabbi, 14, was the son of Dabirul Islam of Fashpara Village under Sengaon Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Godagari High School.

Sengaon UP Chairman Mostafizur Rahman said Rabbi came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing an electric holder in one Rubel's house in the area, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.











