Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Apr 4: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Abu Bakar, 21, was the son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Aspardi Bus Stand area in the upazila.

Locals and the deceased's family sources said Abu Bakar hanged himself from the ceiling at his room in the house at around 1pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Kawkhali Police Station Md Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.








