308 more contract corona in nine districts

A total of 308 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in nine districts- seven districts in Rajshahi Division, and Jashore and Kishoreganj districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 208 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Sunday morning.

Some 142 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 27,214 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 40 are in Rajshahi, 23 in Joypurhat, 47 in Bogura, 17 in Sirajganj, nine in Pabna, five in Natore and one in Naogaon districts.

Among the total infected, a total of 24,848 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 413 died of it in the division till Sunday morning.

Earlier, a total of 66 more people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours ending Friday, bringing the infection toll to 27,072 in the division. Divisional Director of Health Dr. Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

So far, 24,818 persons of the total infected have recovered while 413 died in the division till Saturday morning.

JASHORE: A total of 62 coronavirus cases were reported in the district on Saturday in the span of one day with the positivity rate of 47.69 per cent.

As many as 161 samples were tested at coronavirus lab in Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) while 70 people were found positive for the virus, yielding 43.48 per cent positive cases. Of the tested samples, 130 were from Jashore District where 62 were found positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, six samples tested from Narail District and 25 from Magura while one case was found positive in Narail and seven were in Magura. Prof Iqbal Kabir Jahid, the chairman of the microbiology department of JUST, confirmed the information.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 38 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours here, taking the total virus cases to 3,922 in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Saturday night.

Of the newly infected people, 19 are in Sadar, 10 in Bhairab, three in Bajitpur, two in Katiadi and Austagram each, and one in Hossainpur and Karimganj upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 1,441 people are in Sadar, 101 in Hossainpur, 166 in Karimganj, 130 in Tarail, 201 in Pakundia, 274 in Katiadi, 163 in Kuliarchar, 949 in Bhairab, 57 in Nikli, 325 in Bajitpur, 34 in Itna, 47 in Mithamoin and 34 in Austagram upazilas.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,618 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus wile 67 died of it in the district.







