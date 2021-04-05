Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
Miscellaneous
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
Commentary
International
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Front Page
Back Page
Miscellaneous
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
Countryside
Kawkhali Upazila Task Force Committee formed a boat-rally on the Sandhya River
Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 35
Kawkhali Upazila Task Force Committee formed a boat-rally on the Sandhya River
Kawkhali Upazila Task Force Committee formed a boat-rally on the Sandhya River in Pirojpur on Sunday to mark the Jatka Preservation Week. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Two drown in two districts
Diarrhoea cases on rise at Bauphal
Narayanganj Sadar UNO Nahida Barik distributing face masks among the people
3 killed in road mishaps
Two murdered in two districts
Cyclone shelter centre turns risky at Char Patila
100 detained on different charges in two districts
Two people electrocuted in two districts
Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft