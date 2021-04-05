Touchstone idols recovered in two districts

Two touchstone idols of Lord Shiva and Vishnu were recovered in Parbatipur Upazila of Dinajpur and Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon, on Thursday.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A touchstone-made Shiva-statue of about 15 maunds was recovered from a pond in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Police recovered the idol from Bordal Nidi pond at Mostafapur Union of the upazila. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Mukhlesur Rahman confirmed the information.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A touchstone idol of Lord Vishnu was recovered from Raninagar Upazila in the district on Thursday.

On information that an idol was found while digging a pond in Karajgram area, Raninagar PS OC Shahin Akanda along with his force went there and recovered the 14-kg idol.









