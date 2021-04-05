Youth found dead at Shibchar

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, Apr 4: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Padma River in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 28, could not be known immediately. Police sources said locals spotted the body in Banglabazar Launch Ghat area in the river in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Shibchar Police Station Md Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident.







