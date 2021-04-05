Chicken price goes up in Madaripur ahead of Ramadan

MADARIPUR, Apr 4: The chicken price is continuing to increase in the district ahead of the Ramadan.

According to market sources, all types of chickens have registered abnormal hike in prices in Madaripur.

The price of broiler chicken has gone up by Tk 10 per kg in the last week. The price is also the same with red layer chicken.

The price of cock has increased by Tk 10-25 per kg.

Consumers said, they are getting it hard to afford purchasing chicken.

Traders said, the price increase has been due to crisis of hen. But market insiders said, the price has been manipulated; an artificial supply crisis has been created.

Trader Mohammad Shahidul Islam Lashkar of Mayer Doa Poultry Shop at Puran Bazar said, "We are selling broiler chicken at Tk 160 per kg against the price of Tk 140-150 earlier."

According to him, per kg red layer chicken is selling at Tk 200-240, cock at Tk 250-280, golden chicken at Tk 350, and domestic chicken at Tk 450-480.

If the supply of chicken increases, the price is likely to come down, he maintained.

Babul Mia, a chicken seller at Kulpaddi Bazar in the district town, said, "I was selling broiler chicken at Tk 165 per kg on Saturday as against Tk 150-155 on Friday."

He sold red chicken at Tk 230-240. But it was selling at Tk 200-210 on Thursday.

He mentioned, demand for chicken has increased with the price-rise of beef. But the supply of chicken is lower in the market compared to beef.

Purchaser Rahim Uddin said, it is the trick of the traders. "As we can't afford to buy high-priced beef, we have to buy chicken. Prices of chicken have been increased, taking it as the opportunity."

These traders should be punished who have made consumers hostage with the manipulated prices targeting the Ramadan, he demanded.

Md Sumon Bepari, general secretary of Madaripur Poultry Farm Owners' Association, said, there is no hatchery in Madaripur to produce chicken.

He further said, the price of chicken feed is high in market; due to the high cost of production, the price of chicken has been naturally high.

There are 400 broiler, 40 layer and 300 golden chicken farms in the district.

Livestock Officer in the district Dr. AKM Anwarul Haque said, the chicken price is going high in the market as the chicken is brought from other districts including Gopalganj, Bagerhat and Satkhira.

He informed, they are planning to set up a hatchery to produce chicken.







