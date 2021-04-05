Video
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:21 PM
22 India security members killed in Maoist attack

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEW DELHI, Apr 4: Twenty-two Indian police and paramilitary forces were killed and 30 others wounded in a gun battle with Maoist rebels in a central Indian state, police said Sunday, in the deadliest ambush of its kind in four years.
Some 2,000 security personnel were on the hunt for a Maoist rebel leader in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday when they were ambushed, a police officer told AFP.
"So far it is confirmed that 22 security personnel were killed," Chhattisgarh police's Additional Director General Ashok Juneja said of the almost three-hour battle in the Maoist rebel stronghold.
"The search operation is still underway and the exact figure will be known... late Sunday evening."
The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals in Bijapur and Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur.
More than a dozen others remained missing, he said, adding that an unknown number of Maoists were also killed in the encounter.    -AFP



