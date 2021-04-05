Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Neymar sent off as PSG lose to Lille in Ligue 1 title clash

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar controls the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Lille (LOSC) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, on April 3, 2021. photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar controls the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Lille (LOSC) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, on April 3, 2021. photo: AFP

PARIS, APRIL 4: Neymar was sent off late on as a limping Jonathan David scored the only goal to give Lille a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 title showdown on Saturday, a result that moves them three points clear at the top.
Canadian striker David was struggling with an ankle injury when he fired home in the 20th minute.
He was forced off soon after and emerged on crutches to watch the second half with heavy strapping where he had been caught by Idrissa Gana Gueye.
Without him Lille held on to beat PSG in a league game in the capital for the first time in a quarter of a century, with a frustrating afternoon for the hosts summed up when Neymar was dismissed.
The Brazilian and Lille defender Tiago Djalo were both shown second yellow cards following a shoving match.
It is Neymar's second sending-off this season and his fourth since moving to France in a world-record deal in 2017.
The result sees Lille take a big step towards a first Ligue 1 title in a decade, just before the Qatari takeover of PSG which changed the face of French football.
It would be a remarkable achievement for the northerners to pip the Parisians, who have won seven of the last eight league crowns and face Bayern Munich away in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.
"We are top and we are in the fight, but so are Lyon, Paris and Monaco. There is not much in it," admitted Lille coach Christophe Galtier.
PSG have now suffered three straight home league losses for the first time since 2007, and they trail Lille by three points with seven games left.
Monaco are another point behind in third after beating Metz 4-0, but Lyon lost ground, dropping to five points off the lead in fourth with a 1-1 draw at fifth-placed Lens.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar sent off as PSG lose to Lille in Ligue 1 title clash
Man City go 17 points clear, Tuchel suffers first Chelsea loss
Chandrodip hits back to winning way in Bangladesh Games
Bangladesh Emerging Women make winning start
Volleyball competition begins today in Narail
Army athletes live up to reputation
Mustafiz departs for India to play IPL
Games to go on as scheduled: BOA


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft