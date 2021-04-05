Neymar sent off as PSG lose to Lille in Ligue 1 title clash



Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar controls the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Lille (LOSC) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, on April 3, 2021. photo: AFP

Canadian striker David was struggling with an ankle injury when he fired home in the 20th minute.

He was forced off soon after and emerged on crutches to watch the second half with heavy strapping where he had been caught by Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Without him Lille held on to beat PSG in a league game in the capital for the first time in a quarter of a century, with a frustrating afternoon for the hosts summed up when Neymar was dismissed.

The Brazilian and Lille defender Tiago Djalo were both shown second yellow cards following a shoving match.

It is Neymar's second sending-off this season and his fourth since moving to France in a world-record deal in 2017.

The result sees Lille take a big step towards a first Ligue 1 title in a decade, just before the Qatari takeover of PSG which changed the face of French football.

It would be a remarkable achievement for the northerners to pip the Parisians, who have won seven of the last eight league crowns and face Bayern Munich away in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.

"We are top and we are in the fight, but so are Lyon, Paris and Monaco. There is not much in it," admitted Lille coach Christophe Galtier.

PSG have now suffered three straight home league losses for the first time since 2007, and they trail Lille by three points with seven games left.

