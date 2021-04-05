Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chandrodip hits back to winning way in Bangladesh Games

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Chandrodip South Zone hit back in style, shrugging off the nightmare of first match as they outclassed Chattola East Zone by eight wickets in their second match of the male cricket event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal on Sunday.
Chandrodip, which lost the first game to Varendra North Zone by a mammoth 211 runs after being all out for just 26, brought them back in right track following the win, which also kept their hopes alive to move to the final.
Opting to bat first, Chattola which won the first game against Jahangirabad Central Zone by 63 runs, put up 168 before being all out in 48.3 overs. Chandrodip however gunned down the target, making 170-2 in 38.2 overs.
Opener Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan led the charge with 71 not out, hitting five fours and two sixes. He was ably supported by Sohag Ali, who also contributed in the team's brilliant victory with an unbeaten 50 off 61, clobbering five fours and one six.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar sent off as PSG lose to Lille in Ligue 1 title clash
Man City go 17 points clear, Tuchel suffers first Chelsea loss
Chandrodip hits back to winning way in Bangladesh Games
Bangladesh Emerging Women make winning start
Volleyball competition begins today in Narail
Army athletes live up to reputation
Mustafiz departs for India to play IPL
Games to go on as scheduled: BOA


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft