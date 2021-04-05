Chandrodip hits back to winning way in Bangladesh Games

Chandrodip South Zone hit back in style, shrugging off the nightmare of first match as they outclassed Chattola East Zone by eight wickets in their second match of the male cricket event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal on Sunday.

Chandrodip, which lost the first game to Varendra North Zone by a mammoth 211 runs after being all out for just 26, brought them back in right track following the win, which also kept their hopes alive to move to the final.

Opting to bat first, Chattola which won the first game against Jahangirabad Central Zone by 63 runs, put up 168 before being all out in 48.3 overs. Chandrodip however gunned down the target, making 170-2 in 38.2 overs.

Opener Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan led the charge with 71 not out, hitting five fours and two sixes. He was ably supported by Sohag Ali, who also contributed in the team's brilliant victory with an unbeaten 50 off 61, clobbering five fours and one six. -BSS









