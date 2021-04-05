Video
Monday, 5 April, 2021
Bangladesh Emerging Women make winning start

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Emerging Women team made a good start in the five-match one-day series against South Africa Emerging Women, securing a 54-run win against the visitors in the first match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Being sent to bat first, the hosts put up 195-9 in the stipulated 50 overs after which the bowlers bowled well in tandem to wrap up South Africa for 141 in 44.5 overs.
Farhana Haque Pinky led the charge in batting for Bangladesh with 72 off 100, that included five boundaries. Openers
Murshida Haque and Shamim Sultana gave Bangladesh the flying start, sharing 78 runs for the opening stand.
Murshida made 36 while Shamim scored 34. However both of them fell in the space of two runs, leaving Bangladesh in a tricky state. Pinky's responsible batting helped Bangladesh to overcome the wobble and took them in safe position.
Jane Winster was the most successful bowler for South Africa women with 3-32 while Leah Jones, Michaela Andrews, Faye Tunicliffe and Jade De Figueiredo picked up one wicket apiece.
Apart from opener Andrie Steyn, no batters from South Africa could threat Bangladeshi bowlers, who were on top from the outset.
Salma Khatun led Bangladesh's bowling, claiming 3-25 while Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed and Shanjida Akter Meghla grabbed two wickets apiece. Steyn was the top-scorer for the South African side with 41 while Anneke Bosch scored 16.
The second match between the two sides will be held on April 6.     -BSS


