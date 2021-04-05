Video
Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Volleyball competition begins today in Narail

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games-2020 Volleyball Competition (Men's-Women's) begins from today (Monday) through huge enthusiasm at Narail Birshreshtha Stadium in Narail.
Organized by the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), the competition of the games will be held by the overall management of Bangladesh Volleyball Federation with the cooperation of the district sports association.
BOA deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku said eleven men's teams and eight women's teams from different districts and institutions from across the country will compete in the meet.
He said the volleyball event will continue till April 9 and already all the preparations have been taken. The players from different districts already reached Narail to take part in the games.
Miku said the game will be conducted in accordance with the health protocol. Despite the countrywide lockdown for pandemic, the BOA will arrange to be sent to the player to respective homes after the game.
Participating teams:
Men's team - Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Power Development Board, Bangladesh Titas Gas, Chattogram University, Dinajpur District, Cumilla District, Panchagarh District, Chattogram District and the host Narail District team.
Women's team- Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Ansar, Pabna District, Rajshahi District, Chattogram District, Khulna District, Chattagram University and the host Narail District team.     -BSS


