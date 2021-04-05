Army athletes live up to reputation

Asif Biswas of Bangladesh Navy won gold in 10,000 metre in athletics in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games, organized by Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA).

He took a time of 36 minutes and 32 seconds to win the coveted gold. Soheil Rana of Bangladesh Army obtained silver, with a time of 36 minutes 35.70 seconds. On the way to win the bronze, Al Amin, also from Bangladesh Army clocked 36 minutes 46.90 seconds.

The athletes of Bangladesh Army won all the three medals in the 20 km walking event. Raju Ahmed won the gold with a time of 1 hour 44.29 seconds while Krishna Saha clocked 1 hour 44.39 seconds to win silver.

Muradul Islam won bronze with a time of 1 hour 45.01 seconds.

Masud Rana of Bangladesh Army won gold in the 400m hurdles with a time of 53.60 seconds. Navy's Sultan Sanjid won silver, taking a time of 54.20 seconds. Minhazul of the Army won the bronze with a time of 54.60 seconds.

In the Discus Throw (Women's) event, Bangladesh Navy's Jafrin Akhter won gold by throwing a distance of 40.39m. Alpana Akhter of Bangladesh Jail won silver in 39.55 meters. Nilufa Akhter of Noakhali District Sports Association won bronze in 31.84 meters.

Rashedul Islam of Bangladesh Army won gold by jumping four meters in the pole vault men's event. Afdar Ali of Jessore District Sports Association won the silver while Selim Mandal of Bangladesh Navy won bronze by jumping 3.90 meters.








