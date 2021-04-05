

Mustafiz departs for India to play IPL

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals roped him this year for his base price, which is INR 1 crore. He along with other players of Bangladesh National Cricket Team returned home on Sunday by a Singapore Airlines flight at 11:00am (BST). Mustafiz flew to India directly from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport accompanying his wife, who is expecting to stay in India with Mustafiz all through the tournament.

The Fizz and his in-law will perform seven-day quarantine in Mumbai before joining with the team. RRs will take on Punjab Kings on April 12 in their tournament starter.

Mustafiz played IPL in 2016, 2017 and 2018 earlier. He represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in his earlier two stints and played for Mumbai Indians in 2018. The pace sensation played 24 IPL matches so far and scalped as many wickets with a best bowling figure of three for 16.









