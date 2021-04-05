Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Games to go on as scheduled: BOA

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza on Sunday told media that the ongoing events of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games would go on as scheduled despite a countrywide lockdown was to be imposed from Monday.
Bangladesh is set to go into lockdown for a week starting from Monday, following a shocking rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths throughout March. The government issued a notice banning public transports for these days. As per the notice issued by the Cabinet Division on Sunday, restrictions will apply to markets, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants.
However, the officials of BOA said that they were confident to continue the games as scheduled. BOA Secretary General said, "Insha Allah, Bangladesh Games will continue. ... We are trying to complete the remaining events of the games following the health protocols."
He said that the government was aware of everything and he was hopeful that would get a positive response from the government in this regard.
Mr Reza was talking to media after visiting Bangabandhu National Stadium on the day.
On the other hand, after a award programme of Gymnastic event at National Sports Council (NSC) Gymnasium on the day, BOA Vice-President also Bangladesh Gymnastic Federation (BGF) President and chairman of the games steering committee Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun said that they were confident to continue the games.
He said, "The games will continue in all the venues. I want to confirm you all that we are arranging the event following the health protocols and restricting access of unrelated persons."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar sent off as PSG lose to Lille in Ligue 1 title clash
Man City go 17 points clear, Tuchel suffers first Chelsea loss
Chandrodip hits back to winning way in Bangladesh Games
Bangladesh Emerging Women make winning start
Volleyball competition begins today in Narail
Army athletes live up to reputation
Mustafiz departs for India to play IPL
Games to go on as scheduled: BOA


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft