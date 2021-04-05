Games to go on as scheduled: BOA

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza on Sunday told media that the ongoing events of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games would go on as scheduled despite a countrywide lockdown was to be imposed from Monday.

Bangladesh is set to go into lockdown for a week starting from Monday, following a shocking rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths throughout March. The government issued a notice banning public transports for these days. As per the notice issued by the Cabinet Division on Sunday, restrictions will apply to markets, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants.

However, the officials of BOA said that they were confident to continue the games as scheduled. BOA Secretary General said, "Insha Allah, Bangladesh Games will continue. ... We are trying to complete the remaining events of the games following the health protocols."

He said that the government was aware of everything and he was hopeful that would get a positive response from the government in this regard.

Mr Reza was talking to media after visiting Bangabandhu National Stadium on the day.

On the other hand, after a award programme of Gymnastic event at National Sports Council (NSC) Gymnasium on the day, BOA Vice-President also Bangladesh Gymnastic Federation (BGF) President and chairman of the games steering committee Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun said that they were confident to continue the games.

He said, "The games will continue in all the venues. I want to confirm you all that we are arranging the event following the health protocols and restricting access of unrelated persons."







