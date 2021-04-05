Video
Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Three teams win one gold each in Shooting

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Nuruddin Selim of Chittagong Rifles Club scored just 100 points to fire the skeet gold in shooting event of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at BKSP Shooting Range on Sunday.
Sabbir Ahmed of Army Shooting Association shot 16 points less than the gold medalist to earn silver. The bronze went to Shibly Sadiq of Dinjapur Rifle Club firing 74 points.
Turing Dewan of Navy Shooting Club showed her class to win the women's junior 10-metre air pistol gold scoring 548 points. She edged past Mahejabin of Narayanganj Rifle Club by seven points.
Mahejabin gathered 541 points to achieve silver. Asahfiqa Khatun of Navy Shooting Club finished just one point behind Mahejabin to remain content with the bronze.
Anjeela Amjad of Army Shooting Association scored 569 points to win the women 10 metre air pistol gold.
Armeen Asha of Navy Shooting Club clinched the silver with 563 points. Kushita Rifle Club's Ardina Ankhi just finished one point behind Armeen to bag the bronze.     -BSS


