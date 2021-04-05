Navy swimmer couple's golden day!

Bangladesh Navy swimmer Asif Reza on Sunday clinched gold in the men's 50-meter freestyle swimming event of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games setting a new record finishing the race in 23.32 seconds. Thus, this swimmer had broken his previous record of 23.85 seconds that he made in 2019. On the other hand, Reza's better half and a fellow swimmer from the same team Soniya Akter too clinched gold in the women's 50-meter freestyle swimming event finishing in 29.69 seconds. For securing gold medals in the 50-meter freestyle events, this golden couple was much-admired. photo: Boa