Crickets return home after substandard NZ mission

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Cricket Team file photo

Bangladesh National Cricket Team file photo

Players of Bangladesh National Cricket Team came back in the country on Sunday after a frustrating tour in New Zealand being whitewashed in both ODIs and T20i series.
A Singapore Airlines flight carried them and they landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00am (BST).
All but Tamim Iqbal and Hasan Mahmud put step on home soil after one and a half months. Tamim withdrew his name from T20i affairs for personal business while Hasan was ruled out due to injury.
Besides, head coach Russell Domingo and fielding coach Ryan Cook got one week leave and the South African master duo left for their home country from New Zealand.
Bangladesh left home on February 23 to play three ODIs followed by as many T20i matches. After one week isolation, they were allowed at gym for next week. Visitors tented at Queenstown for five-day intensive camp to make them prepare for the first away series during pandemic. Captains, players and officials were in high note and were very loud that they must be successful.
Reality however, proved the statements verbose after fiasco in both the formats. They were wrapped-up at 131 batting first in the ODI series starter and conceded eight wickets' defeat. They lost the 2nd match by five wickets raising winning hope while succumbed by 164 runs in the last one-dayer. Blackcaps outclassed Bangladesh in the T20i series opener by 66 runs and following matches by 28 and 65 runs respectively.  
Bangladesh players are expected to fly to Sri Lanka by the end of next week for playing couple of World Test Championship matches.


« PreviousNext »

