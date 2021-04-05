Plastic pollution mostly affects marginalised people: UN report

Vulnerable communities disproportionately bear the brunt of environmental degradation caused by plastics pollution, and action is urgently needed to address the issue and restore access to human rights, health and well-being, according to a new UN report published on Tuesday.

The report entitled 'Neglected: Environmental Justice Impacts of Plastic Pollution' was produced by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) together with the grassroots environmental group 'Azul'.

The findings aim to empower communities affected by plastic waste and advocate for their inclusion in local decision making.

"Environmental justice means educating those on the frontlines of plastic pollution about its risks," said Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director.

The impacts of plastics on marginalised populations are severe and exist at all stages of the production cycle, from extracting raw materials and manufacturing, through to consumption and disposal, according to the report.

Plastic waste not only endangers the livelihoods of those relying on marine resources, it also causes a raft of health issues for people who consume seafood infested with toxic micro and nano plastics.

Women, in particular, suffer from plastic-related toxicity risk, due to higher aggregate exposure to plastics at home and even in feminine care products.

Differences in gender, social roles, and political power in regulating plastic use and health standards place women at high risk of miscarriages and cancer, further exacerbating gender-related disparities overall.

Aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, plastic waste has become a major part of the global pollution crisis, along with biodiversity loss and climate change, representing a triple emergency that must be tackled by strong and effective action plans, says UNEP.