Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Plastic pollution mostly affects marginalised people: UN report

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Vulnerable communities disproportionately bear the brunt of environmental degradation caused by plastics pollution, and action is urgently needed to address the issue and restore access to human rights, health and well-being, according to a new UN report published on Tuesday.
The report entitled 'Neglected: Environmental Justice Impacts of Plastic Pollution' was produced by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) together with the grassroots environmental group 'Azul'.
The findings aim to empower communities affected by plastic waste and advocate for their inclusion in local decision making.
"Environmental justice means educating those on the frontlines of plastic pollution about its risks," said Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director.
The impacts of plastics on marginalised populations are severe and exist at all stages of the production cycle, from extracting raw materials and manufacturing, through to consumption and disposal, according to the report.
Plastic waste not only endangers the livelihoods of those relying on marine resources, it also causes a raft of health issues for people who consume seafood infested with toxic micro and nano plastics.
Women, in particular, suffer from plastic-related toxicity risk, due to higher aggregate exposure to plastics at home and even in feminine care products.
Differences in gender, social roles, and political power in regulating plastic use and health standards place women at high risk of miscarriages and cancer, further exacerbating gender-related disparities overall.
Aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, plastic waste has become a major part of the global pollution crisis, along with biodiversity loss and climate change, representing a triple emergency that must be tackled by strong and effective action plans, says UNEP.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Plastic pollution mostly affects marginalised people: UN report
Covid infected Abdul Mannan removed, Lokman new HSD Secy
Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed inaugurating International Military Exercise
Hefazat threatens legal action for leaking phone call
Ctg ready to implement restrictions amid countrywide lockdown
Panel formed to resolve dispute between CDA, CWASA
Owners and traders of New Market and Gausia market blocked Nilkhet
A Health Ministry order to keep half the seats in buses vacant to ensure social distancing


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft