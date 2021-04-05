Covid infected Abdul Mannan removed, Lokman new HSD Secy

The Public Administration Ministry on Sunday removed Health Services Division (HSD) Secretary Md Abdul Mannan from the post as he has been suffering for Covid 19 infection and undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Replacing Mannan Textile and Jute Ministry Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah was made the new secretary to the HSD. The PA Ministry on Sunday issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, Mannan was assigned as Textile and Jute Secretary while Chairman (Secretary) of Land Appeal Board Mokabbir Hossain will act as Secretary to the Security Services Division (SSD) under the Home Ministry.

SSD Senior Secretary Md Shahiduzzaman has started his post retirement leave recently.

Meanwhile, PA Ministry's Secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun was promoted to the rank of senior secretary and reassigned to the same office.

According to ministries of Health and Public Administration, Mannan was removed from the HSD for his Covid-19 infection. As he would need a long time to recover from the disease, it would be hard for him to continue in the responsibility during this crucial period.

So, he was sent to a less important ministry replacing with Lokman Miah, who had served earlier as the Prime Minister's Private Secretary-1 and Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka. Mannan lost his wife last year due to Covid-19 infection after resuming the HSD secretary office.







