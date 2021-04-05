Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Covid infected Abdul Mannan removed, Lokman new HSD Secy

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The Public Administration Ministry on Sunday removed Health Services Division (HSD) Secretary Md Abdul Mannan from the post as he has been suffering for Covid 19 infection and undergoing treatment in a city hospital.
Replacing Mannan Textile and Jute Ministry Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah was made the new secretary to the HSD. The PA Ministry on Sunday issued a notification in this regard.
According to the notification, Mannan was assigned as Textile and Jute Secretary while Chairman (Secretary) of Land Appeal Board Mokabbir Hossain will act as Secretary to the Security Services Division (SSD) under the Home Ministry.
SSD Senior Secretary Md Shahiduzzaman has started his post retirement leave recently.
Meanwhile, PA Ministry's Secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun was promoted to the rank of senior secretary and reassigned to the same office.
According to ministries of Health and Public Administration, Mannan was removed from the HSD for his Covid-19 infection. As he would need a long time to recover from the disease, it would be hard for him to continue in the responsibility during this crucial period.
So, he was sent to a less important ministry replacing with Lokman Miah, who had served earlier as the Prime Minister's Private Secretary-1 and Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka. Mannan lost his wife last year due to Covid-19 infection after resuming the HSD secretary office.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Plastic pollution mostly affects marginalised people: UN report
Covid infected Abdul Mannan removed, Lokman new HSD Secy
Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed inaugurating International Military Exercise
Hefazat threatens legal action for leaking phone call
Ctg ready to implement restrictions amid countrywide lockdown
Panel formed to resolve dispute between CDA, CWASA
Owners and traders of New Market and Gausia market blocked Nilkhet
A Health Ministry order to keep half the seats in buses vacant to ensure social distancing


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft