A Health Ministry order to keep half the seats in buses vacant to ensure social distancing

Owners and traders of New Market and Gausia market blocked Nilkhet

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed inaugurating International Military Exercise, "Exercise Shantir Ogroshena" by releasing balloons at Tangail Bangabandhu Cantonment on Sunday. photo : ISPR

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]