Hefazat threatens legal action for leaking phone call

Hefazat-e-Islam Assistant Secretary General Sakhawat Hossain Razi said they will take legal action for leaking phone call.

He said this at a press conference of Dhaka Mahanagar Hefazat on Sunday.

Sakhawat Hossain Razi said, "Leaking phone calls is a crime. We will take legal action in this regard. If anyone clashes with us, they will not sustain for a long time. Hefazat does not do politics, does not want to occupy the seat of power. Hefazat stands for the oppressed and speaks for the masses. There are people of all groups in Hefazat. People from all parties including Awami League-BNP cooperate with Hefazat."

Referring to Mamunul Haque, he said, "An innocent woman is being slandered. The Qur'an says that the wrath of Allah is inevitable for those who slander."








