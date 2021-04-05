Video
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:19 PM
Home Back Page

Ctg ready to implement restrictions amid countrywide lockdown

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Apr. 4: people and local administrations of the port city, Chattogram, are ready to implement the restrictions during lockdown beginning from Monday declared by the government to fight against the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
The Chattogram district administrations, Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) have taken all measures to implement the lockdown.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Mominur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram said that a total of 20 teams will monitor the situation in the field level from Monday to enforce the declaration of the government.
"We are capable to control the situation in both public and private levels to face any critical circumstances,' he said adding that, "more isolation centres in hospitals will be set up if necessary."
The Chattogram DC claimed that there were a total of 80 intensive care units (ICU) including 30 in public and 50 in private hospitals.
He said they have an arrangement of 130 high flow nasal canola including 50 in public and 80 in private hospitals.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will open a 50-bed isolation centre for the Covid patients at Laldighi.
The Mayor of CCC Rezaul Karim Chowdhury will formally open the centre on April 6.
Moreover, the Chattogram District administratiopn have directed to close all types of shops excepting medicine and kitchen markets in the city after 6 pm from Friday.
The Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Mominur Rahman told the Daily Observer that the directive would continue till April 14.
He said, all the hotels, restaurants, Shopping Centre, and commercial centres will remain closed from 6 pm till April 14 next.
But the medicine shops and kitchen markets will only remain open, DC said.
Mominur Rahman said that the mobile teams will work during this time to enforce the decision of the administrations.
Meanwhile, all the tourist spots and centres of three hill districts, Cox's Bazar and Chattogram have been declared closed since Wednesday last with the surging of Corona pandemic in the second wave.


