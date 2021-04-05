Panel formed to resolve dispute between CDA, CWASA

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 4: A six-member technical committee has been constituted to resolve the dispute between Chattogram WASA and the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) over the occupation of 163 acres of land at Halishahar area.

The committee constituted in a joint meeeting of six organisations of Chattogram held recently, will resolve the dispute keeping with three proposals. The committee is directed to submit the report within the next one month.

The members of the committee are; Kazi bin Shams Chief Engineer of CDA who will work as the coordinator; Addditional Chief Engineer of Chattogram City Corporation; Chief Engineer of CPA; Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East); DC Traffic of CMP; Project director of CDA Outer Ring Road Project and the Project Director of CWASA Sewerage project.

It may be mentioned that the government had acquired those lands in 1963 for sewage plant of Chattogram WASA in Halishahar.







