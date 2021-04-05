Launch capsizes in Shitalaksya with 50 passengers

Narayanganj, Mar 4: A launch carrying over 50 passengers capsized in Shitalakshya River of Narayanganj on Sunday after being hit by a cargo vessel. The launch-- Rabita Al Hasan-- ply on Narayanganj-Munshiganj route. Body of one woman has been recovered but her identity could not be ascertained yet.

Narayanganj District Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Abdullah Al Arefin said rescue operations are being hampered due to unfavourable weather.

Police said the launch left Narayanganj for Munshiganj with some 100 to 150 passengers. When the launch reached Syedpur Koyla Ghat area, it collided with a goods laden cargo and sank. At this time the cargo vessel quickly fled. Port Madanganj police outpost police Inspector Md Akbar Hossain said that after talking to eyewitnesses and passengers of the launch, it was learned that there were about 100 to 150 passengers in the launch. After the launch sank, 50 to 60 passengers were able to reach ashore with the help of locals.

"A number of passengers are still missing, informed eyewitnesses and relatives of the missing, but we are still searching for them," he added.





