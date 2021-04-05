Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 April, 2021, 8:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Launch capsizes in Shitalaksya with 50 passengers

Published : Monday, 5 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Narayanganj, Mar 4:  A launch carrying over 50 passengers capsized in Shitalakshya River of Narayanganj on Sunday after being hit by a cargo vessel.  The launch-- Rabita Al Hasan-- ply on Narayanganj-Munshiganj route. Body of one woman has been recovered but her identity could not be ascertained yet.
Narayanganj District Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Abdullah Al Arefin said rescue operations are being hampered due to unfavourable weather.
Police said the launch left Narayanganj for Munshiganj with some 100 to 150 passengers. When the launch reached Syedpur Koyla Ghat area, it collided with a goods laden cargo and sank. At this time the cargo vessel quickly fled. Port Madanganj police outpost police Inspector Md Akbar Hossain said  that after talking to eyewitnesses and passengers of the launch, it was learned that there were about 100 to 150 passengers in the launch. After the launch sank, 50 to 60 passengers were able to reach ashore with the help of locals.
"A number of passengers are still missing, informed eyewitnesses and relatives of the missing, but we are still searching for them," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Plastic pollution mostly affects marginalised people: UN report
Covid infected Abdul Mannan removed, Lokman new HSD Secy
Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed inaugurating International Military Exercise
Hefazat threatens legal action for leaking phone call
Ctg ready to implement restrictions amid countrywide lockdown
Panel formed to resolve dispute between CDA, CWASA
Owners and traders of New Market and Gausia market blocked Nilkhet
A Health Ministry order to keep half the seats in buses vacant to ensure social distancing


Latest News
Relatives of Lebanon returnees stage anti-quarantine protest
Man stabbed dead in Pabna
SC to hold proceedings on limited extent from April 5-11
Minor girl goes missing in Panguchhi River
Rintu, Sadat new PUPROA president, gen secy
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Book “Har Na Mana 100 Toruner Golpo” published
PM’s speech unmasks the faces of religious traders: Quader
Elderly man killed as bus hits mahendra in Mymensingh
Unidentified man's body recovered in Dinajpur
Most Read News
People Matter!
Govt imposes ban on public movement for one week
AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque passes away
Country sees record high daily COVID cases, 53 deaths
Amend tobacco control law to prevent scondhand smoking
Public transports suspended from Monday: Quader
Launch with over 50 passengers sinks in Shitalakshya
Hefazat's mayhem: That woman is not Mamunul's wife
BGMEA election underway at Radisson Blu hotel
Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft