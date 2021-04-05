Nor’wester kills 4 in Gaibandha

The first nor'wester hit the country on Sunday killing four people, including three women, in Gaibandha.

The deceased were identified as Abul Goffar and Jahanara Begum of Betkapa Union in Palashbari Upazila, Moyna Begum of Sundarganj Upazila and Shiuli Akhter of Fulchhari Upazila of Gaibandha. As it was the last day before the seven-day lockdown started traffic on the road along with the nor'wester added to the woe of people in the city.

The nor'wester kicked dust off the streets causing sufferings to people who were going back homes after offices.

According to the Meteorological Department, it rained along with strong wind in many parts of the country including some areas around Dhaka. The hot temperature may come down slightly due to rain. However, if there is no heavy rain, the hot temperature will continue as before. The night temperature may drop slightly today.

Apart from Dhaka, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogra, Gaibandha, Mymensingh and Kushtia also experienced the rainfall.

There was temporary gust or thundershower in Rangpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chittagong and Khulna divisions on this day. There were also hailstorms in some parts of the country. Extensive damage was caused to various crops including electric poles.

