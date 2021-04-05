Jatka Conservation week ’21 begins

Jatka Conservation Week 2021 has begun across the country with a view to creating mass awareness about preserving immature Hilsha or 'Jatka' which is significant to boost the production of the national fish.

The Jatka Conservation Week will continue till April 10.

The Fisheries and Livestock Ministry has taken programme in a limited scale to observe the week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, Fisheries and Livestock and Minister SM Razaul Karim on Sunday said at a press conference at the secretariat that the government has undertaken all kinds of preparations for increasing the Hilsha production in the country.









